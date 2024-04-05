Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

