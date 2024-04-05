Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.62 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.7 %

URI stock opened at $694.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $674.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

