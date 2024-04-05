Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE YUM opened at $136.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

