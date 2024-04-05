Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,664,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,059,000 after purchasing an additional 190,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $208.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

