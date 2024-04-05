Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 75,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

