Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,817 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $86.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

