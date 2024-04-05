Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,947 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

