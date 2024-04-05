Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 740 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

