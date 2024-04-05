Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $238.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.