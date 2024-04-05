Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $726,454,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $156.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

