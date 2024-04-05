HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $787,733.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,840,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,384,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $787,733.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,840,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,384,606.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,020. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

