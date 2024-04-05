HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCP. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

HashiCorp stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.42.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,596,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,577 shares of company stock worth $6,435,020. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

