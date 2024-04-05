HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

BKSY stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 75.79% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. Analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 6,385,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 635.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779,523 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

