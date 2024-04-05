HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday.

OPKO Health Stock Up 0.7 %

OPK opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $947.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.82. OPKO Health has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 216,184 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $201,051.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 351,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,841.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,907,715 shares of company stock worth $6,585,090 in the last three months. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,751,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,024,000 after buying an additional 428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

