HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $428,337.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $392.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 61,872 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

