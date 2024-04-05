Head to Head Contrast: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PodcastOne and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wix.com 0 2 12 0 2.86

PodcastOne currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.27%. Wix.com has a consensus target price of $139.53, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Wix.com.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wix.com $1.56 billion 4.80 $33.14 million $0.55 244.96

This table compares PodcastOne and Wix.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A Wix.com 2.12% -40.56% 3.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wix.com beats PodcastOne on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. and changed its name to Wix.com Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

