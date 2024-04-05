Head to Head Survey: China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of China Education Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get China Education Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares China Education Resources and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -185.00% -37.54% -28.44%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $24.08 million 1.02 -$43.92 million ($4.50) -0.56

This table compares China Education Resources and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Education Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Education Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Education Resources and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Education Resources beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Education Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.