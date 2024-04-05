Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.28 and last traded at $167.28. Approximately 4,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 185,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average of $137.10. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth about $12,827,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

