High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $6.96.
Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.