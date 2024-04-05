High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 100.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

