Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

