Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $323.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.