HSBC Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $254.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $219.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $208.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.62. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.