HSBC Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $138.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by HSBC from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Shares of TSLA opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

