Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.39

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 514516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

