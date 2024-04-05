Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $385.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $310.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.