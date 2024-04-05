i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Announces GBX 0.26 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

i3 Energy Price Performance

i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 11.58 ($0.15) on Friday. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.68. The company has a market capitalization of £138.96 million, a PE ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.