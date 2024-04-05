IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 535.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

