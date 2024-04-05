Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immutep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Immutep by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Stock Performance

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Immutep has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

