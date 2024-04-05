Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as high as C$2.39. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 251,147 shares trading hands.

Imperial Metals Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of C$87.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

