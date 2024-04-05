Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Down 4.3%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.21. 91,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,140,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Inari Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

