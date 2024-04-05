Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
