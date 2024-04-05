Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

