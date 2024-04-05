Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.42 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

