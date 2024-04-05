Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 90,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.