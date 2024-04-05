Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 90,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
