Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.66% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. Indivior has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $26.50.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Indivior will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
