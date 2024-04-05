Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.66% from the stock’s current price.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,071.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. Indivior has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Indivior will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

About Indivior

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Indivior in the third quarter valued at $43,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,875,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Indivior by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.