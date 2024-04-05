Informa (LON:INF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.24) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.57) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.86).

LON:INF opened at GBX 809.80 ($10.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 665.40 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 842 ($10.57). The company has a market cap of £11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,290.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 810.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 767.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.29), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($595,719.81). In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.29), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($595,719.81). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($437,023.16). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

