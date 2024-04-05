Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Gareth Wright Sells 57,872 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.29), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($595,719.81).

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of INF opened at GBX 822.60 ($10.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,290.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 810.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 767.43. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 665.40 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 842 ($10.57).

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 7,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.57) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.24) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.86).

Read Our Latest Analysis on INF

Informa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.