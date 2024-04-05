Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Gareth Wright Sells 57,872 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.29), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($595,719.81).
Shares of INF opened at GBX 822.60 ($10.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,290.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 810.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 767.43. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 665.40 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 842 ($10.57).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 7,200.00%.
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
