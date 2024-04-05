Insider Buying: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Acquires $621,750.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,029.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

