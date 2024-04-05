Insider Buying: National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider Acquires £14,400 in Stock

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider David Lindsay purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,076.83).
David Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, David Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of National World stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,415.01).
National World Price Performance
NWOR opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. National World Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £40.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.51.
National World Increases Dividend
National World Company Profile
National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.
