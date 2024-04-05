Insider Buying: National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider Acquires £14,400 in Stock

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider David Lindsay purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,076.83).

David Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, David Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of National World stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,415.01).

National World Price Performance

NWOR opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. National World Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £40.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.51.

National World Increases Dividend

National World Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from National World’s previous dividend of $0.50. National World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

