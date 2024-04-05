Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $4,466,983.75 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $4,466,983.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,766.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $132.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

