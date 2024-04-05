Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.38. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

