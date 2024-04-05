Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells $399,976.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $399,976.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,310 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $495.79 million, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

