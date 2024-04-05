Insider Selling: Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Sells 153,179 Shares of Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Krane sold 153,179 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.46), for a total value of £422,774.04 ($530,723.12).
Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 290.70 ($3.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 210.50 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 328.90 ($4.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.07, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.84.
Harbour Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,380.95%.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
