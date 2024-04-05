Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $5,528,400.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $5,528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,202,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.