Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08.

Roblox stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

