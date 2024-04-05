Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $30,800,511.30 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,616,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,687,644,325.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $32,008,120.20.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

