Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $724,102.45 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

