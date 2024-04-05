Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Insulet worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $18,895,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $564,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.07.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

