Interfor (TSE:IFP) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.80.

Interfor stock opened at C$19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$999.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.66.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

