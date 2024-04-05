International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.54

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.54 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.58). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.58), with a volume of 4,325,295 shares changing hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,520.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.07 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 16,000.00%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.