Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.